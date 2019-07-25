Monsoon at its peak in city; heavy rain in the coming days

The Met department has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers till July 27 and has said that July 25 and July 26 will see peak activity with one or two heavy spell of rain across the Capital.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather across northwest India as the monsoon trough will remain active over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and will combine with southwesterly winds to create a weather system that will bring heavy rain.

“Wide spread rain/thundershowers will occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between July 24 and July 27 due to this system,” the Met department said.

The rain is likely to bring down the maximum temperature in the city by several notches. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above normal for the season. The minimum was 29.2 degrees Celsius. On July 24, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall to 33 and 25 degrees Celsius as a result of the rain forecast.

Several areas in the city also received rain in the evening on Wednesday. The official data showed that the city between 9 a.m. and 5 30 p.m. received 0.2 mm of rain.

Rain deficit

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather has said that currently, Northwest India is rain deficient by 21%. Haryana saw a deficit of 31% and Delhi 64%. It added that Punjab is the only State which is rain surplus by 2%.

“These good spells are very likely to bring down the deficiency levels of Haryana and Delhi, whereas Punjab will see a further rise in rain surplus. In wake of the monsoon activities, temperature will subside by three to four degrees across North India which will give a major relief from the ongoing hot and humid weather conditions,” Skymet weather said.

Wind, lightning

It added that rain will be accompanied by strong winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph. Lightning strikes are likely to ocuur in some parts because of the formation of convective clouds.

The Met department said that overall, the city received 167.7 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 221.9 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season started (a deficiency of 24%), according to India Meteorological Department data. The wettest day was on July 22 when the Safdarjung weather station recorded 50.2 mm rainfall, the heaviest this season.