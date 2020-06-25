Monsoon arrives in Capital

New Delhi

Chances of fairly widespread rain expected early next week: MeT Dept.

Monsoon arrives two days early in Capital

The southwest monsoon advanced over Delhi on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said. While the usual date of onset of the monsoon here is June 29, this year, it has been declared two days earlier.

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, entire Delhi, some parts of Haryana and most parts of Punjab,” the IMD said in its special daily weather report. The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Delhi, Karnal, Firozpur, Nagaur and Alwar, it noted.

Parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi saw isolated rainfall distribution, categorised as “weak” monsoon activity, on Thursday with similar conditions forecast over the weekend and a chance of fairly widespread rain early next week, the report stated.