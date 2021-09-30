Monitoring system stolen from three STPs, new systems yet to be reinstalled

New Delhi

No new system installed despite letters to the DJB, says DPCC

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has written to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to instal monitoring systems in at least three Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), after they were stolen.

The DJB runs the STPs in the city to clean the sewage before it flows into the Yamuna. Currently, the river is polluted and not even fit for bathing in the Delhi stretch, except for Palla, the point where the river enters Delhi, as per government data. “It is learnt that OCEMS (Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring Systems) earlier installed at Yamuna Vihar Ph-II, Coronation Pillar Ph-I &II and Kondli Ph-IV have been stolen & new OCEMS are yet to be installed at these STPs,” the letter said.

The letter also said that the DPCC has been sending emails to Member Drainage, DJB with a copy to Chief Executive Officer, DJB regarding offline status of OCEMS installed at various STPs of DJB in Delhi.

“The DJB was also directed to ensure proper functioning of OCEMS and transfer of real-time data of the operational STPs on the servers of DPCC and CPCB. Action-taken report along with the reasons for non-working/ offline OCEMS at STPs was required to be submitted by the DJB to the DPCC,” the letter further read.

However, the action-taken report is yet to be submitted by the DJB, as per the DPCC.