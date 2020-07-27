Monitoring of unregulated use of parks for commercial purposes to resume after pandemic: DPCC tells NGT

Following a plea seeking remedial action against unregulated use of parks for commercial purposes, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal that monitoring will resume once the prevailing pandemic is over as no functions are being held currently.
Taking note of a report furnished by authorities, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar observed, “An action taken report has been filed on July 21 to the effect that no functions are being held on account of the lockdown. After pandemic is over, further monitoring will be done.”
Further, the Bench directed the DPCC to ascertain a compliance status as of November 30 and submit a report before the Tribunal by December 31.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea seeking action against illegal use of parks in the city.
“The issue for consideration is remedial action against illegal and unregulated use of parks for commercial purposes in Delhi. The matter was taken up in light of allegation of illegal use of the Dussehra ground park in Vikaspuri, for commercial purposes,” the Tribunal noted.
Earlier, the NGT had directed the DPCC to carry out random inspections along with monitoring of noise pollution during peak season and take appropriate action against the same.
