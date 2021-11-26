Moneylender killed by man after altercation over money

A 26-year-old moneylender was killed by a man with whom he had an altercation over money, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the victim has been identified as Avinash who died during treatment on Thursday. Efforts are being made to nab the accused identified as Vicky, the police said.

The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday night in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar where Avinash, Vicky and some other people were in Dakshinpuri. The two had an altercation over money after which Vicky took out a firearm and shot Avinash in the head, the police said.

Avinash was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that Avinash, who is moneylender, had a financial dispute with Vicky who also lived in the same locality as him.

Ms. Jaiker said, “We have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added along with other relevant sections of the Arms Act. An investigation is under way to nab the culprits.”