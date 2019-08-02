Money laundering: remand of businessman extended

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till August 9 the police remand of Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu in a money laundering case in which meat exporter Moin Qureshi is also an accused.

Special Judge Anuradh Shukla Bhardwaj extended his remand to the Enforcement Directorate when counsel for the probe agency, D.P. Singh and N.K. Matta, submitted that the investigation required his further custody to confront him with certain individuals and documents to find out the money trail.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on July 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act when he started deviating from earlier statement as a witness and failed to explain payment of ₹2.5 crore to the meat exporter in three instalments of 1.5 crore, ₹50 lakh and ₹25 lakh.

The next day the court had remanded him to Directorate’s custody till Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged the meat exporter with collecting money from private persons to get favour for them from public servants and sending the proceeds of crime abroad through hawala.

Following the filing of an FIR against him, the directorate filed a complaint against Qureshi for money laundering.