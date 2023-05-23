ADVERTISEMENT

Money laundering case | Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till June 1

May 23, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP leader Manish Sisodia is an accused in the cases lodged by both the CBI and ED in the matter.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.l File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, extended till June 1 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

The judge also directed the jail authorities to consider providing the politician a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

While Mr. Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media in reference to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not believe in democracy".

"Modi has become very arrogant,” the former deputy chief minister charged.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

