Money exchanger robbed

NEW DELHI

26 September 2020 23:29 IST

A 40-year-old man was robbed by bike-borne men after being attacked in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera area on Thursday night. The police said that a case has been registered and probe is under way.

The police said the victim, identified as Suraj, a resident of Gurugram, has been running a money exchange shop in Kapashera for the last 10 years.

The victim allegedly told the police that on Thursday night, after shutting his shop, he was on his way home when two bike-borne men stopped his bike. Suddenly, two more men came on a bike and robbed him. When Mr. Suraj resisted, he was attacked with a sharp object. The accused then escaped with his bag, containing cash and other belongings. Locals rushed the victim to a hospital where he was discharged after treatment.

