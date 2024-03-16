GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Momos matters: ‘Dolma Aunty’ wins trademark tussle

March 16, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Soibam Rocky Singh
Ms. Tsering said she set up a small shop in Lajpat Nagar in 1994 and was the first retailer of momos, a Tibetan delicacy that has since become popular across Delhi-NCR. 

Delhiites craving a steaming bite of authentic ‘Dolma Aunty Momos’ will be spared any subpar dumpling experience, thanks to a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court.

The High Court has cancelled the registration of ‘Dolma Aunty Momos’, a trademark in the name of an Uttar Pradesh-based resident, Mohd. Akram Khan, after Dolma Tsering, who runs the popular dumpling stall under the same name in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, approached the court.

Ms. Tsering said she set up a small shop in Lajpat Nagar in 1994 and was the first retailer of momos, a Tibetan delicacy that has since become popular across Delhi-NCR. She told the court that she now runs five shops.

She sought the cancellation of Mr. Khan’s registration of the trademark on the grounds that it was based on her name.

The court noted that no one has appeared on behalf of Mr. Khan to date despite a notice being served on him. “Considering that respondent No.1 [Mr. Khan] has not appeared or responded to the said petition, allegations of non-use by petitioner stand unrebutted and, therefore, will have to be accepted,” the court said on March 6 and ordered that Mr. Khan’s trademark be cancelled.

