Momo seller killed in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar in robbery bid

A momo seller was killed after he was attacked with a knife in front of his wife during a robbery bid in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, police said on Friday. Police said that on Thursday, an information was received at Rajouri Garden police station from DDU hospital that one Ram Kishore, resident of Hari Nagar, has been admitted in hospital with a stab injury and was declared brought dead. An officer privy to probe said that a case was registered on the complaint of his wife Naina who stated that she and her husband were walking in Jassa Ram Park when a person aged around 35 years came and showed a knife to them and asked for Rs 300. The wife told police that when they resisted, a scuffle broke out in which the accused attacked her husband with knife and fled away from the spot after taking his wallet and mobile phone. During investigation, police said, the accused was identified as one Raj Das (35), native of Assam. He was arrested and belongings of the victim were recovered from his possession.