Molestation case: man’s plea of gender dysphoria dismissed

The Delhi High Court has rejected the petition of a man, who claim to have gender dysphoria since childhood, to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly molesting a woman colleague.

Gender dysphoria is a condition of feeling one’s emotional and psychological identity as male or female to be opposite to one’s biological sex.

The man, who is facing molestation case lodged against him at the Connaught Place police station here, urged that he never had an inclination towards women and was in the process of transitioning into a female.

Sexual orientation

Identifying himself as a woman before the High Court, the man alleged that the relation between him and the complainant was that of two “sisters”, so he could not have molested her.

During the hearing of the petition, the man claimed that the complainant was ready to settle the matter.

The 33-year-old victim, a bed-ridden woman suffering from multiple sclerosis, was brought to the court on a wheel chair and refused to compromise on the matter.

Taking note of the victim’s submission, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait dismissed the man’s petition.

As per the FIR, both the accused and the woman worked in the same company in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. Hee allegedly molested her at a party in a Connaught Place pub.

The woman said she made several complaints to the organisation but they failed to take any action. A trial court, in August, had framed molestation charge against the accused.