Mohan Lal takes over as Haryana BJP president

Mohan Lal Badoli, a first-time MLA, took over as the president of the BJP’s Haryana unit on Sunday. Speaking at a function in Rohtak, Mr. Badoli said the BJP cadre was indispensable for the party as it gears up for the upcoming Assembly election. Mr. Badoli, a Brahmin, was named the State BJP chief on July 9. He took over the party’s reins from Nayab Saini, who was made the Chief Minister in March this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Badoli said the Chief Minister understood the sentiments of the workers and accorded them respect. He added that despite losing the Lok Sabha election, the Congress was trying to create a “false narrative” about its victory and that it was now the BJP’s responsibility to “expose the lies” of the grand old party. The Rai MLA said he too started his political journey as an ordinary party worker over three decades ago.

He vowed to take along all workers and give them due importance as the party prepares for the poll. Mr. Badoli also praised the Chief Minister for listening to the people’s grievances till late hours at his official residence and addressing them at the spot.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Mr. Saini said the “double-engine” government of the BJP had constructed four-lane roads in every district of Haryana, provided clean drinking water to every household through taps, and given cooking gas cylinders under the Ujjawala scheme and that people wanted to know what the Congress had achieved during its ten-year rule. He said the Congress tenure was marred by corruption in jobs and transfers.

He exhorted the cadre to work at the booth, ward, and village levels to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming State election.