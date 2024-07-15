GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohan Lal takes over as Haryana BJP president

Updated - July 15, 2024 01:35 am IST

Published - July 15, 2024 01:34 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Mohan Lal Badoli, a first-time MLA, took over as the president of the BJP’s Haryana unit on Sunday. Speaking at a function in Rohtak, Mr. Badoli said the BJP cadre was indispensable for the party as it gears up for the upcoming Assembly election. Mr. Badoli, a Brahmin, was named the State BJP chief on July 9. He took over the party’s reins from Nayab Saini, who was made the Chief Minister in March this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Badoli said the Chief Minister understood the sentiments of the workers and accorded them respect. He added that despite losing the Lok Sabha election, the Congress was trying to create a “false narrative” about its victory and that it was now the BJP’s responsibility to “expose the lies” of the grand old party. The Rai MLA said he too started his political journey as an ordinary party worker over three decades ago.

He vowed to take along all workers and give them due importance as the party prepares for the poll. Mr. Badoli also praised the Chief Minister for listening to the people’s grievances till late hours at his official residence and addressing them at the spot.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Mr. Saini said the “double-engine” government of the BJP had constructed four-lane roads in every district of Haryana, provided clean drinking water to every household through taps, and given cooking gas cylinders under the Ujjawala scheme and that people wanted to know what the Congress had achieved during its ten-year rule. He said the Congress tenure was marred by corruption in jobs and transfers.

He exhorted the cadre to work at the booth, ward, and village levels to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming State election.

Related Topics

Haryana / election / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.