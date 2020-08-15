Mohan Chand Sharma to be awarded gallantry medal posthumously for 7th time

Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter, is among the 35 Delhi Police personnel to be conferred police medal for their services on the occasion of Independence Day. Sharma has been awarded a gallantry medal posthumously for the seventh time.
A statement released by Delhi Police said that 16 personnel will be awarded Police Medal for Gallantry, three for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 16 for Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra, ACP Govind Sharma, Inspector Vinay Kumar, Inspector Sanjay Gupta, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, late Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma (posthumously), Sub Inspector Banay Singh and Assistant Sub Inspector Shiv Mangal Yadav will be awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.
Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Rajesh Khurana, ASI Mahesh Singh Yadav and ASI Bhupender Singh will be awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
DCP Amit Roy, DCP Anil Kumar Lall, DCP Mohammad Irshad Haider, ACP Nirmala Devi, Inspector Narender Kumar, SI Manju Chauhan, ASI Rakesh Kumar Sharma and Head Constable Mukesh Kumar are among those who will be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
