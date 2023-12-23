GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mohalla buses to start in new year: Gahlot

Nine-metre-long buses to be first introduced in urban villages of the national capital

December 23, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta
Kailash Gahlot said the Transport Department is in the process of finalising the routes and preparing depots.

Kailash Gahlot said the Transport Department is in the process of finalising the routes and preparing depots. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The first lot of Mohalla buses, which will provide public transportation in the city’s remote parts, will be flagged off at the beginning of the new year, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.

The Mohalla bus scheme, announced in the Delhi budget 2023-24, aims to resolve last-mile connectivity issues of residents in far-flung parts that are not covered under the Delhi Transport Corporation or Delhi Metro network.

It proposes operating nine-metre-long buses in areas where roads are narrow or regular 12-metre buses cannot ply.

“We believed that it could be delivered sooner, but with the challenges of setting up a first-of-its-kind scheme, it took us some time to do the ground work and for the [bus] manufacturers too,” Mr. Gahlot told The Hindu.

“Each depot takes somewhere between 16-18 months to be electrified, since it involves the loading of batteries from the main grid, laying of cable, and a close communication between multiple agencies,” the Minister said.

“The [Transport] Department is in the process of finalising the routes and preparing depots while awaiting for the delivery of the first batch of buses,” he added.

According to the scheme, Mohalla buses will first be introduced in urban villages and subsequently in the well-planned areas of the city.

