‘Mohalla Bus’ scheme, more e-buses likely in Delhi budget

The Delhi budget, to be tabled on March 21, would see a major outlay on infrastructure projects

March 18, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

With an eye on providing last-mile connectivity to commuters, the Delhi government will next year launch a ‘Mohalla Bus’ scheme, sources said on Friday. “The scheme, a first time in Delhi’s history, will be introduced in the 2023-24 budget,” said a source.

The Delhi budget, to be tabled on March 21, is also likely to propose introduction of 1,500 zero-emission e-buses, which will make the Capital’s e-bus fleet the largest in the country, the source added.

As part of modernisation of the public transport infrastructure, the government will also develop multiple inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) with airport-like amenities, multi-level bus depots and bus terminals.

Sources said that with a boost in tax revenue and the government’s budget being close to ₹80,000 crore, a major outlay of the capital expenditure would be for infrastructure projects. This is a shift from the previous Aam Aadmi Party government budgets, which have focussed mostly on education and health.

