PM Modi’s ‘silence’ over deaths in Gujarat suspicious: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party workers staging a protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday over deaths in Gujrat due to spurious liqour. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

July 27, 2022 20:43 IST

BJP protests outside AAP headquarters, alleges corruption in new excise policy

The AAP intensified its attack on the BJP over the death of 36 people after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat and launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his “silence” on deaths is shocking, suspicious, and shameful.

While AAP workers protested outside the BJP headquarters on Wednesday and continued to demand the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the BJP protested outside the AAP headquarters against alleged corruption in new excise policy in Delhi.

Linking the deaths to the BJP’s opposition to the new excise policy in Delhi and Central government-appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommending a CBI probe into the policy, the AAP had alleged that the BJP has closed about 200 liquor vends in Delhi, so that they can allow spurious liquor and make money from it.

BJP MP Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh said that the Delhi government has not only done the work of ruining Delhi by “colluding” with the liquor mafia under the new excise policy but also illegally got thousands of crores for opening more than 850 liquor vends.

“It is clear as day that the illegal liquor cartel is thriving in Gujarat under BJP’s patronage. Because of BJP’s patronage and protection to the liquor mafia Gujarat loses a revenue of Rs 15,000 crores every year,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He alleged that it is obvious that the lost revenue ends up in BJP’s coffers. CBI is busy conducting its investigation in Delhi and the liquor mafia is growing stronger every day in Gujarat, he added.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that the State has been under BJP rule for 27 years and Mr. Modi was the Chief Minister of the State for 15 years, yet such incidents are taking place every month and people are losing their lives.

“Liquor is being sold in every city and village. People have the contact numbers of bootleggers and they deliver liquor at your doorsteps in one phone call. This clearly indicates that this illegal setup is being patronised by the BJP’s state government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh warned the AAP that a countdown for the Delhi government has started for the “corruption” done under the new excise policy. The BJP leader claimed that since the new excise policy came into force in Delhi, there has been a sharp increase in domestic violence against women.

“The Kejriwal government, which talks about women’s safety, has put women’s safety in danger now. Mr. Kejriwal gave exemption to liquor mafia worth ₹144 crore as liquor business friends of Mr. Sisodia could not sell liquor during the corona period. But not even a single rupee was waived for the people running small industries in Delhi, nor were electricity bills of the people waived off,” he said.