‘Modi took loan from China even when Indian soldiers were dying at borders’

New Delhi

16 September 2020 22:57 IST

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP on Wednesday said that even after Indian soldiers were killed at the border, the Central government allegedly took thousands of crores of rupees as loan from China.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that when the soldiers were under attack at the border, Mr. Modi was selling the country by taking loans from China. “When our soldiers were martyred in the Galwan valley, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking money from China. This is a very shameful act. On June 19, the Modi government took a loan of ₹5,521 crore and after that the Modi government took another loan from China. The total of both the loans is ₹9,202 crore,” the AAP leader said.

“India signed a loan agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank [AIIB]. In this bank, China is a key stakeholder. China wanted to set up this bank in 2013 and in 2016, India approved this bank. China is investing in projects like roads, railway, Chennai peripheral road project, Delhi-Meerut rapid rail project, Mumbai metro, Haryana bypass lane and others. There are many other countries like Sri Lanka where China followed the same model of capturing. China gave loans to Sri Lanka for making airports and ports. Now China has full control over the Sri Lankan airbase and navy base. China influences Pakistan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia and Laos in the same way. In such a situation, our Prime Minister has taken a loan from China. This way, he is sacrificing India’s credibility and infrastructure,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that this is the time to realise that Mr. Modi has taken this massive loan for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.