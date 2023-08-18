 ‘Modi silent whenever nation faces crisis’: Kejriwal rakes up Manipur issue in Assembly

August 18, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that when Manipur was burning and people were being killed, Narendra Modi locked his room, sat inside, and remained silent.

“The PM is not doing or saying anything. The country is asking the reason behind his silence,” Mr. Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly during a discussion on the ongoing violence in Manipur. Whenever there was some crisis in the nation over the past nine years, the PM remained silent, the Chief Minister added.

As soon as the Deputy Speaker directed the House to start the discussion on Manipur, BJP MLAs began to protest the move saying that the Assembly should discuss issues related to Delhi. The Chief Minister, however, went on to say that a PM is like a father to the nation, and people don’t ask for his intervention in daily lives, they ask only when there is no other way. “If the daughters of the country are being ill-treated in front of a father and he turns away, where would our daughters go?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The day a video went viral of the tragic incident in which two women were paraded naked, the PM was still silent. Manipur CM Biren Singh said it’s happening every day here... The European Parliament and American parliamentarians discussed the matter, but the PM was silent,” Mr. Kejriwal said. Reminding the House of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Kejriwal said, “China has been eyeing India for the last nine years and our PM is silent. He doesn’t even say the word China... These people always curse Jawaharlal Nehru. At least Nehru fought with China valiantly. But these people have surrendered the country to China.”

BJP protests

Amid continuous shouting and protests by the Opposition, the Deputy Speaker ordered to marshal out four BJP MLAs — Jitender Mahajan, Abhay Verma, Om Prakash Sharma, and Anil Bajpai. One of the remaining BJP MLAs, during the heated argument, said that “Manipur yahan koi maine nahi rakhta (the Manipur issue is not relevant in Delhi Assembly)” and drew sharp reaction from the chair as well as the AAP MLAs. The rest of the BJP MLAs walked out of the House and staged a protest outside Mr. Kejriwal’s office in the Assembly complex. Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that BJP MLAs had given a notice to discuss the “scams worth crores by the Kejriwal government”. “Instead, the Speaker decided to hold a discussion on Manipur, which falls outside the jurisdiction of the Delhi Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, members voted in favour of extending the Assembly proceedings by a day till Friday. The two-day session began on Wednesday, the first after the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023, on control of services in Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT