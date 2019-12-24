‘Modi, Shah’s statements contradict each other’

In south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, where protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act have blocked the Noida-Kalindi Kunj Highway for over a week now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that no discussion about the NRC had taken place on Sunday, found no takers.

“Amit Shah has stated in both Houses of Parliament that NRC will come... that’s what all this started with,” the Prime Minister had said. “It’s all nonsense,” said Shaheen Kausar, commenting on the Prime Minister’s remark. Several others echoed her view highlighting the “contradiction”. “The Prime Minister was trying to pacify the protests but his statements on the NRC were contradicting those of Amit Shah. He also claimed there were no detention centres but that is also not true,” said Faisal Khan, a resident of the area.

“Who should we believe? The Prime Minister or the Home Minister?” asked Abdul Qauam, a social activist, underlining “a lack of trust”. “They said they would send ₹15 lakh to each person’s bank account... Amit Shah later said that it was a jumla. They said demonetisation would cut off funding to terrorists, but then Pulwama happened. There’s no talk on the economy, education or unemployment. They must look the educated youth in the country in the eye and answer their questions,” he argued.

Protesters here were also disappointed after the Prime Minister hailed the police, but made no mention of the students who sustained injuries in the police crackdown. “Who will take responsibility for that?” said Ms. Kausar. The injustice being meted out had brought housewives into the street, she said, pointing at scores of women who had been sitting on the highway under a makeshift tent, braving the cold for the last several days. “Every little child here knows what the CAA and NRC are,” said Mehnreda Kahtoum (42), a housewife, adding: “We are doing this for our children. If we are pushed out what will happen to them?”

Large banners denouncing the CAA and explaining the issue with the NRC have been hung from a foot overbridge which remains unused. “No CAA” and “No NRC” have also been spray-painted at various points.

The police have erected barricades on both ends of the roads but locals have set up their own checkpoints to ensure no face-off takes place with the police.