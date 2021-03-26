‘Modi insecure about Kejriwal’s popularity’

Sisodia says GNCTD (Amendment) Bill brought to ‘stop CM’s good work’

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing “negative politics” and said he is “insecure” about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s growing popularity.

Mr. Sisodia made the comments while attacking the Prime Minister and the BJP over passing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Parliament.

“The Bill the Central government passed yesterday (Wednesday) shows that Modiji’s government is insecure about Arvind Kejriwal and his work. This Bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal from going forward,” the AAP leader said.

“Modiji is doing negative politics to stop good governance. He is worried about Kejriwal and had to bring a law to stop Delhi’s development,” he said.

‘Exploring all options’

Mr. Sisodia said they are exploring all options and also talking to legal experts about how to tackle the Bill.

“We know that at present, the nation and the world is talking about the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance and its diverse schemes. People feel that they have a choice to vote for someone who actually works for them. This is exactly what is making the BJP-led Central government insecure,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“Prime Minister Modi is acting like a roadblock in the politics of good work, in the progress of our nation. The Prime Minister of the nation should promote and reinforce good work done by individuals and public representatives. This sort of revenge politics, negative politics is not right. If someone is trying to do good work, you should aid and support the work instead of trying to erase history and blur lines,” he said.

The AAP leader said the Modi government is not able to do any work across the country and it is trying to put obstacles in the work being done in Delhi. He added that people have started looking at Mr. Kejriwal as an alternative to BJP and Mr. Modi, as “the Modi model is failing”.

Many other AAP leaders also criticised the passage of the Bill. “This is the first time in the history of India that a law has been introduced to prevent someone from working. By bringing this law, the Central government has insulted not only the Supreme Court but also the Constitution,” tweeted AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said in a tweet in Hindi: “Despite the murder of democracy, our commitment to work will not diminish, the war for justice will continue...”