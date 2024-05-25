Modi has accepted excise case is false, no money recovered yet, says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “accepted that the excise policy case is false” as not even a penny of the “₹100-crore scam” has been recovered so far. He added that those arrested in the case must be released.

“Yesterday, the Prime Minister was asked in an interview to respond to my statement that no evidence had been found in the case. He said no money had been recovered because ‘Kejriwal is an experienced thief’,” the CM said in a video message.

“He accepted that no recovery had yet been made. When you have accepted that excise case is wrong, please release those who have been arrested,” he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested three senior AAP leaders — Mr. Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh — in connection with the case, which pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. Mr. Singh was granted bail on April 4, the CM was given interim bail on May 10, while Mr. Sisodia, whom the High Court denied bail on May 21, remains in Tihar Jail.