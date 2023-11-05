Modi govt's fight against corruption 'nautanki', says Kejriwal

November 05, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Chandigarh

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday dubbed the Narendra Modi government's fight against corruption a 'nautanki', saying those whom the BJP accuses of wrongdoing are rewarded with ministerial berths upon joining the party.

Addressing a party event in Haryana's Rohtak, the Delhi chief minister also said that if someone has committed a "huge sin or a crime" and joins the BJP, the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate or Income Tax Department will never dare to even touch that person.

"Who are the corrupt? The corrupt are not those who have been nabbed by the ED and sent behind bars. The corrupt are those who joined the BJP due to ED's scare. Those who have been nabbed by the ED, but did not join the BJP, are fiercely honest. Because they know today or tomorrow they will come out," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

"But those who indulge in dishonesty, know that if they are arrested they will have to go to jail for life and immediately join the BJP. So, understand who is corrupt and who is honest," Mr. Kejriwal said.

The ED had recently summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA.

