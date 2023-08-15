HamberMenu
Modi govt. has broken all graft records: AAP chief on CAG report

Kejriwal blames Centre for cost escalation in construction of the 29.06 km Dwarka Expressway from ₹18 crore per km to ₹250 crore per km

August 15, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre “has broken all the records of corruption over the past 75 years”.

Mr. Kejriwal made the comment in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he tagged a media report, according to which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, in an audit report on the ‘Implementation of Phase-1 of Bharatmala Pariyojana’ from 2017-18 to 2020-21 has highlighted the cost escalation in constructing the 29.06 km Dwarka Expressway from ₹18 crore per km to ₹250 crore per km.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, 75,000 km of roads were to be constructed at the rate of ₹15 crore per km. However, the Modi government increased the cost to ₹25 crore per km, thereby committing a scam worth ₹7.5 lakh crore in the project.”

The party’s national spokesperson Reena Gupta said as per a CAG report, the Centre had spent the money meant for old age pensions on promoting the PM’s image.

