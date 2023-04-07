Modi govt. continues to invest PF money in Adani Group: AAP

April 07, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the Centre of “gambling” with the hard-earned money of the citizens by continuing to invest money from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in companies owned by the Adani Group.

Addressing a press conference here, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Despite warnings, an EPFO board meeting on March 27, chaired by the Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, decided to invest the provident fund money in Adani’s group, ignoring the risks to the future of the employees.”

Mr. Singh said after the expose by the Hindenburg report, international institutions had downgraded the rating and weightage of Adani Group companies and cautioned against investing in it due to uncertainty over the actual value of its shares.

AAP a liar: BJP

Reacting to Mr. Singh’s statements, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, “As usual AAP is a habitual liar, misleading the country by hiding important facts. The fact is that EPFO has invested in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through Nifty 50 a sum of ₹1.57 lakh crores in different stocks.”

He said EPFO has been investing in shares for many years, and even before the Modi government came to power, and added that the the decision to invest is taken by the board which consists of experts .

‘Robbing millions’

Addressing the Prime Minister, Mr. Singh asked, “Why do you have such an affinity for Adani? Why are you robbing millions of people to benefit Adani? You are taking money from institutions like LIC, SBI, and other banks to support Adani’s interests. And now, you are exploiting the PF money that is crucial for the lives of millions of people.”

Party national spokesperson Reena Gupta demanded that until a clean chit is given by the Supreme Court committee, both companies of the Adani Group should be removed from the NSE index to protect the investments of small and retired investors.

“Why is the government not taking this decision while indices across the world are removing Adani Group companies?” Ms. Gupta asked.

Mr. Singh alleged that the Modi government took a decision in 2015 to invest provident fund money in shares.

“They withdrew PF money, deducted from government and private employees, to buy shares in 50 companies, including Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises — two Adani companies that should have instead been under their scanner. A shocking ₹1.57 lakh crore continues to be invested in Nifty ETF and ₹38,000 crore is invested annually,” he said.

“If the ₹1.57 lakh crore belonging to 28 crore Indians sinks in the market, who will be responsible? The Prime Minister should answer this question,” he demanded.