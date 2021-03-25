Modi doing ‘negative politics’, ‘insecure’ about Kejriwal's popularity: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi

25 March 2021 16:58 IST

We are exploring all options and also talking to legal experts about how to tackle the Bill, says the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing ‘negative politics’ and is ‘insecure’ about Arvind Kejriwal's growing popularity.

Mr. Sisodia made the comments as he attacked the Prime Minister and the BJP over passing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) bill, 2021, in the Parliament.

"The bill the Central government passed yesterday, shows that Modiji's government is insecure about Arvind Kejriwal and his work. This bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal from going forward," the AAP leader said.

"Modiji is doing negative politics to stop good governance. Modiji is worried about Kejriwal and has to bring a law to stop Delhi's development," he added.

Mr. Sisodia said that they are exploring all options and also talking to legal experts about how to tackle the Bill.