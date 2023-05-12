Modi documentary row: Delhi court doesn’t have jurisdiction in defamation case, says BBC

May 12, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday argued that Delhi’s Rohini court did not have the jurisdiction to deal with the defamation case filed against it by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Binay Kumar Singh.

The court had earlier issued summons to the BBC, the Wikimedia Foundation and the U.S.-based digital library Internet Archive after Mr. Singh filed a suit seeking a permanent restraint order against the organisations from broadcasting the BBC series ‘India – The Modi Question’.

According to the complaint of Mr. Kumar, who is a State Executive Committee member of the BJP in Jharkhand, the BBC series has defamed organisations like the RSS, the VHP and the BJP.

Counsel appearing for the BBC and Wikipedia informed the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ruchika Singla that they are foreign entities who have not been served properly and are appearing under protest. They said they had never received the copies of the suit.

Prejudicial to rights

Even as the counsel for the complainant Mr. Singh said that he is ready to hand over the physical copy of the suit to the BBC in court, the lawyer representing the broadcaster objected and said that this would be prejudicial to its rights in view of the Hague Convention.

Meanwhile, advocate Radhika Roy, appearing for the Internet Archive, said it had removed the documentary from its platform. The court later listed the matter for May 26.

The defamation suit seeks an order restraining all defendants [including their agents, representatives, associates, heirs, relatives, etc.] to cease the publishing of the two-volume documentary series or any other defamatory material pertaining to the plaintiff on their platforms.

It also sought the court to direct the defendants to tender an unconditional apology to the plaintiff as well as to the RSS and the VHP as well as pass a decree of damages of ₹10 lakh in favour of the plaintiff.