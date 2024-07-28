Modi, BJP anti-Dalit, against quota for OBCs, says AAP MP

i

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being anti-Dalit, backward classes, tribals, and minorities.

“PM Narendra Modi and the BJP are betraying the interests of the backward classes by opposing a Private Member’s Bill seeking OBC reservations based on population...we will support it not once, but a 1,000 times,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference.

Mr. Singh said Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan had brought the Bill in Parliament. “As soon as it was presented, the BJP members created unruly scenes The BJP feels how can there be a discussion on reservation to the OBCs on the basis of their numbers,” he said.

Mr. Singh added that the BJP’s opposition to the Bill reveals its “true colours”.

“I want to ask the PM and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, why do you hate backward classes so much? Why should there not be a caste census?” Mr. Singh asked.

He added that AAP would always support the rights of Dalits, backward classes and tribals.

