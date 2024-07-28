ADVERTISEMENT

Modi, BJP anti-Dalit, against quota for OBCs, says AAP MP

Published - July 28, 2024 01:24 am IST - New Delh

The Hindu Bureau

i

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being anti-Dalit, backward classes, tribals, and minorities.

“PM Narendra Modi and the BJP are betraying the interests of the backward classes by opposing a Private Member’s Bill seeking OBC reservations based on population...we will support it not once, but a 1,000 times,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singh said Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan had brought the Bill in Parliament. “As soon as it was presented, the BJP members created unruly scenes The BJP feels how can there be a discussion on reservation to the OBCs on the basis of their numbers,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Singh added that the BJP’s opposition to the Bill reveals its “true colours”.

“I want to ask the PM and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, why do you hate backward classes so much? Why should there not be a caste census?” Mr. Singh asked.

He added that AAP would always support the rights of Dalits, backward classes and tribals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US