Modi and Adani have cheated the people of Gujarat: AAP

March 05, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

Continuing its attack on Gautam Adani, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that Mr. Adani, in connivance with the Gujarat government, was selling electricity at a higher price.

The party also wrote a letter to the Power Ministry demanding an investigation into the alleged “scam”.

“Narendra Modi not only allotted coal worth ₹1 lakh crore to his friend Mr. Adani by violating a Supreme Court order, but the coal from these blocks was also taken to Mr. Adani’s power plants, and the power generated from it was sold by Mr. Adani for higher profits instead of fulfilling its contract of power supply with the Gujarat government,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

“Mr. Modi and Mr. Adani have cheated the people of Gujarat, and this was happening even at the peak of the coal and power crisis,” he added.