Modi accuses Opposition of ‘selfishness, politics’ over CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s unity in diversity at a rally here on Sunday to kick-start the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

At the ‘Dhanyawad Rally’ in Ramlila Maidan, which is located at the intersection of Lutyens’ Delhi and the Walled City — just a few kilometres from Daryaganj where a violent confrontation between anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters and the police had erupted on Friday — Mr. Modi attacked both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Delhi-related issues without naming either.

He also spoke in favour of the police and said that the force had suffered the brunt of protest-related violence across the country. He, however, did not make any direct reference either to the student-led protests or any incident related to a particular university.

The PM also chose to make an appeal to the youth of the country to read the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

PM Modi accused both the Congress and AAP of going “to any extent for their selfishness and politics” in relation to CAA protests.

Unauthorised colonies

“This venue has borne witness to many significant developments in its history... here I am happy that I and the BJP are able to get an opportunity to better the lives of over 40 lakh people in Delhi. Words such as ‘unauthorised, bulldozer, slums’, which are often associated with these colonies, need to end,” Mr. Modi said, terming the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies “VIPs”.

“Today, you have gotten complete ownership of your homes, which are the biggest assets you have. Those who attempted to put stumbling blocks in our way [for this project] should bear this in mind... Elections came and went but the promise remained the same,” he said.

Those who wanted to “mislead” the residents of unauthorised colonies had “shamelessly” talked about fixing boundaries at properties in such settlements by 2021, he said, adding that this was the time when he decided “this farce cannot be allowed to continue”.

With the help of technology, within a short period of time, the boundaries of over 1,700 colonies were delineated and the maps of more than 1,200 of these have been put up on the web, the Prime Minister said.

“Letting problems linger on is not our nature; it is not our training nor is it our habit. The people whom you had turned to for help were helping their rich industrial friends construct 2,000 bungalows in the posh parts of your city... Previous governments gave the residents of rich colonies concessions but did nothing for your houses,” he said.

Blocks in my way: PM

“They tried to create stumbling blocks in my way whenever I tried to seek a solution; they thought they would succeed but this is Modi. Their VIPs may be different but for me, you, the poor are the real VIPs,” he said further.

Mr. Modi then blamed “highly placed” individuals in AAP of spreading “rumours” during the recent anti-CAA protests.

“You must have heard the statements that were made, the way people were instigated, the provocative things said. These people have conspired to push not only Delhi but many cities across the country into an atmosphere of chaos and fear. There have been attacks on schoolbuses, passenger buses, trains, people’s vehicles have been burnt, government properties have been damaged... their politics tells the truth,” he said

“I want to tell such people that if you want to pelt stones then pelt them at Modi, if you want to burn something, burn an effigy of Modi... do not harm any poor person’s property. What will you get by beating a poor auto driver or a bus driver? What will you get by injuring the policemen on whom you are pelting stones?” he added.

Mr. Modi also demanded to know why the Delhi government had not implemented Centre-sponsored schemes. He also attacked the AAP government for the quality of potable water in the Capital. “The people who were making excuses in the name of buses have paralysed public transport in Delhi... The Delhi government is not even concerned about the biggest problem — the problem of water. The government claims that clean water is available everywhere, but the truth is that today the maximum numbers of water purifiers i.e. water purifying machine is sold in the country,” he said.