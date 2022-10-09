Moderate rain, cloudy skies likely in Delhi today

Maximum temperature falls 10 degrees below normal due to showers

Maximum temperature falls 10 degrees below normal due to showers

Most parts of the city received rainfall during the day and moderate showers are expected on Sunday also, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature on Saturday dropped to 23.4 degrees Celsius, which is 10 degrees less than the normal for this time of the year.

Light and very light rains are likely on Monday and Tuesday respectively, as per the IMD. The city received 25.3 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and 30.1 mm during the day till 5.30 p.m.

Lodhi Road recorded the highest rainfall – 36.8 mm – during the day, while Mungeshpur recorded the lowest rainfall of 0.5 mm.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung observatory, considered the representative data of Delhi. The highest temperature in the city was 25.1 degree Celsius was reported at Najafgarh.