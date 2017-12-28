Model ‘gang-raped’ by 3 men in south Delhi

A 20-year-old model has alleged that she was gang-raped by three men at a flat in south Delhi’s RK Puram on Monday, the police said. The police have registered a case and arrested all three suspects.
The victim, in her complaint, alleged that one of the suspects had befriended her in Mumbai and offered to help her get some acting assignments.
The duo arrived in Delhi a few weeks ago. On December 24, the man proposed that they visit a mall in Vasant Kunj, where they met two of his friends.
“The four of them then drove to a flat in RK Puram Sector 13. The woman was lured into drinking with them and then the three of them took turns to rape her,” said a police official.
The police sent the woman for medical examination. She identified the three suspects after which they were arrested, said Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south).
