Model code of conduct released for DUSU polls

Delhi University has released a notification for the model code of conduct to be followed by candidates for elections to the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) that includes guidelines for canvassing, prohibited activities and expenditure.

Dates for the elections, however, are yet to be announced.

As in previous years, candidates, who must be bona fide regular students of the university will be allowed to spend ₹5,000 on the elections. Among academic regulations for eligibility, only candidates who have a minimum attendance of 75%, those without any arrears or pending papers and ones who have not failed in the preceding academic year will be allowed to contest. With regard to campaigning, candidates are only allowed to be accompanied by four other students while canvassing the college or university. Apart from this, following guidelines of the National Green Tribunal, the use of printed posters and pamphlets is no more allowed. Instead, only handmade posters may be put up at spots designated by the university.

In case of defacement of university property, including websites or social media pages, all candidates will be held “jointly and severally liable”, the guidelines said. In their campaigning, candidates have been told not to indulge in anything which causes mutual hatred or tension between different castes and communities.

Certain “corrupt” practices, such as bribing of voters, intimidation, impersonation, using of propaganda within 100 metres of polling centres, holding public meetings during the period of 24 hours that ends with the closing of the polls and facilitating transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling centres among others are also banned.

Candidates will also be required to submit affidavits, stating that they do not have any previous criminal records and have not been subjected to any disciplinary action by the university.

The other rules that the notification has listed out are prohibition of the use of loud speakers, vehicles and animals for the purpose of canvassing and others, violation of any of which would make candidates liable to be stripped of their candidature or elected post.

Last year, Ankiv Baisoya, elected to the post of president was forced to step down after it was alleged that his undergraduate degree was fake.