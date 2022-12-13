  1. EPaper
Model Code of Conduct, in place for MCD polls, lifted: SEC 

The State Election Commission, in its order, said the decision was taken since the election process has been completed.

December 13, 2022 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

Muneef Ahmed Khan _11559

The State Election Commission (SEC) Delhi on Monday lifted the Model Code of Conduct, which was imposed for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 

The SEC, in its order, said the decision was taken since the election process has been completed. 

“Now, that the declaration of result in respect of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been completed, the Model Code of Conduct in effect since November 4, 2022, has ceased to be in operation in the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect,” the order read. 

Voting for the civic polls was held on December 4, while the counting of votes was completed on December 7. The AAP emerged victorious after winning 134 of 250 wards, followed by the BJP with 104 wards.

