Mobile telecom services cut off in parts of Delhi

As protests took off in Delhi, mobile Internet services were snapped in several areas across the city. Delhiites took to Twitter to reach out to telecom service providers.

Responding to customers on Twitter, service providers Airtel and Vodafone confirmed that they have received instructions from the government to suspend voice and data connection in certain parts of Delhi.

When The Hindu reached out to Vodafone, Airtel, Idea and Jio on whether the mobile Internet services have been suspended, Vodafone alone responded via Twitter.

"Hi! We would like to inform you that there is a planned outage scheduled as per government directive. This will rectified as soon we receive the next directive from the authority. We appreciate your patience and cooperation for the same," responded a Vodafone customer care executive.

"As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations," the customer care executive added, tweeting from their official handle.

Airtel, from its customer care handle @Airtel_Presence, too responded in a similar manner.

"Hi! We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience," they responded.