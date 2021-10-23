Mobile shop owner held, 11.15 quintals of firecrackers recovered

A 44-year-old man has been arrested from Rohini’s Sector 24 and 11.15 quintals of firecrackershave been seized from his possession, the police said on Friday.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal identified the accused as Amit Mittal, a resident of Narela who runs a mobile shop. The police said they got a tip-off on Thursday regarding a stock of firecrackers and conducted a raid at Rohini Sector 24. “Mittal was in the process of unloading the firecrackers at his rented warehouse,” Mr. Tayal said.

Police said that Mittal failed to provide any legal document and valid licence and he had stored the firecrackers in a residential area, which might be hazardous to the local residents, police said.

A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Act has been registered at Begumpur police station, the DCP said.

Over 470 kg of firecrackers were recovered by the police from a godown in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar a few days ago and the owner of the godown was arrested.