Mobile phones, knives recovered from Mandoli jail; 5 jail officials suspended 

December 20, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

In a crackdown on illegal items being smuggled into prison cells, the Tihar jail administration has recovered eight mobile phones and some handmade knives from Mandoli jail. It has also suspended five officials for conniving to smuggle in these items, officers said.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said the jail administration had received a tip-off regarding some phones, knives and other illegal items hidden inside the jail premises. A special vigilance team was constituted at the Prison Headquarters in Tihar to crack down on the use of gadgets smuggled into the jail, which led to the recovery of eight mobile phones from different cells of Mandoli jail.

“The mobile phones were recovered from hidden spots such as toilet doors, behind tiles, water tanks, non-working water pipelines etc.,” said Mr. Beniwal, adding that eight handmade knives were also recovered. “Some loose tobacco and white lime have also been seized.”

The raid was carried out around 9.30 p.m. on December 18 by the Special Search team and 104 personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police. “After the recovery of mobile phones, the Prison Department has started an internal probe to inquire into the role of jail staff in letting in the phones, if any. After receiving information in this regard, two Deputy Superintendents and three Head Warders have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty,” the D-G Prisons said.

A senior jail officer said inmates who have possibly smuggled in these items are also being identified and necessary action will be taken against them as per the Prisons Act.

The use of mobile phones inside the jail premises has been in the spotlight for the past few months with reports of extortions and hit jobs allegedly taking place from inside Tihar jail coming to the fore. From undertrial prisoner Sukesh Chandrashekhar to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, inmates allegedly connived with jail officials who helped them smuggle in mobile phones, a senior officer said.

Last month, the then D-G (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred out of Tihar after Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a letter to the Delhi L-G, accused jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and Mr. Goel of demanding “protection money”. He said he had “paid ₹10 crore and ₹12.5 crore” in total to Mr. Jain and Mr. Goel, respectively.