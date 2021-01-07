Mobile night shelters arrive at protest sites

NEW DELHI

07 January 2021 00:06 IST

Delhi gurdwara body sends 25 buses

Apart from makeshift elevated beds, waterproof tents and other resources, mobile night shelters have now made their way to Delhi borders where farmers’ have been protesting against three farm laws for over 40 days now.

Around 25 buses, have been provided as mobile night shelters by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) at protest sites across the national capital to provide relief to the protesting farmers from the incessant rain.

The buses, equipped with beds and blankets, have been stationed at the protest sites since Tuesday night, volunteers from the DSGMC said.

Inderpreet Singh, a volunteer from the DSGMC at the Singhu border, said: “Out of the total number of buses, around 10 have been stationed at the Singhu border and the rest at Ghazipur and Tikri borders. Each bus has a capacity to accommodate 10-15 people.”

“Whoever approaches us for shelter will be accommodated in these buses. If the requirement increases, more such mobile night shelters will be arranged. Women and children will be provided separate buses, keeping in mind their comfort,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh said that some of the buses have air-conditioning facility as well.