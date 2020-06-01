Delhi

Mobile clinic for COVID-19 testing started

Vehicle equipped with ultraviolet light for sterilisation, other facilities

Delhi Chief Secretary, Vijay Dev, on Monday flagged off a bus named ‘Corona Testing Mobile Clinic’ to collect samples for COVID-19 testing. The vehicle has been equipped with ultraviolet light for sterilisation.

Mr. Dev said the performance of the bus in the South district will be reviewed and if found successful, they will extend the facility to other districts. The bus will be used in containment zones and other areas.

“This bus will be taken to containment zones to ensure fast collection of samples. This will also help people who find it difficult to go to testing centres to get tested,” said B.M. Mishra, District Magistrate, South. “The CRPF had lent us a bus to use till the pandemic ends. The total expenditure in fabricating the CRPF bus was ₹20 lakh ,” he added.The bus has artificial intelligence-enabled thermal imaging camera, air-tight separate cabins for doctors and technicians, contactless WiFi-enabled control panel for doctors and technicians to operate the electrical system, separate entry gates for doctors and patients among other facilities, the government said.

