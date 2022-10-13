Mob attacks mosque; the two parties later reach a compromise

According to the FIR, around 200 people forcefully barged inside the Idgah on Wednesday morning and threatened to expel the Muslim families from the village.

Armed mob allegedly attacked a group of Muslims offering Namaz inside a mosque in Bhora Kalan village here late on Wednesday night causing them injuries. A First Information Report has been registered in this connection, but no arrests have been made so far.

The two parties, however, reached a compromised late on Thursday evening. Mr. Mohammed told The Hindu over phone late that a compromised was reached with the accused after the elders in the village apologised for the incident and assured that it would not be repeated.

“We were being harassed for long and decided to file a complaint after the attack on Thursday. Now that the elders in the village have apologised and taken responsibility, we have decided not to pursue the matter any further and informed the Station House Officer in writing about it,” said Mr. Mohammed. He denied any pressure on his community to reach the compromise.

Later in the evening, the mob again attacked those offering Namaz inside the Idgah causing injuries to a few of them and locked the premises of the shrine, said the FIR. Some of the assailants were allegedly armed.

One of the victims told a local news channel that he along with others, including two elderly people, was offering Namaz inside the mosque when a group of young men barged inside raising slogans and threw them out from the shrine. He claimed that the assailants also beat up women from his community when they intervened.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Manbir Singh, said the FIR was registered on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and hurting religious sentiments, among other, under the Indian Penal Code and the investigation was on. Mr. Singh said three of the accused were named in the FIR.