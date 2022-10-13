Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram; the two parties later reach a compromise

According to the FIR, around 200 people forcefully barged inside the Idgah on Wednesday morning and threatened to expel the Muslim families from the village.

The Hindu Bureau GURUGRAM
October 13, 2022 23:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed mob allegedly attacked a group of Muslims offering Namaz inside a mosque in Bhora Kalan village here late on Wednesday night causing them injuries. A First Information Report has been registered in this connection, but no arrests have been made so far.

The two parties, however, reached a compromised late on Thursday evening. Mr. Mohammed told The Hindu over phone late that a compromised was reached with the accused after the elders in the village apologised for the incident and assured that it would not be repeated.

“We were being harassed for long and decided to file a complaint after the attack on Thursday. Now that the elders in the village have apologised and taken responsibility, we have decided not to pursue the matter any further and informed the Station House Officer in writing about it,” said Mr. Mohammed. He denied any pressure on his community to reach the compromise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FIR, around 200 people forcefully barged inside the Idgah on Wednesday morning and threatened to expel the Muslim families from the village. There are only four Muslim families in the village, according to the FIR.

Later in the evening, the mob again attacked those offering Namaz inside the Idgah causing injuries to a few of them and locked the premises of the shrine, said the FIR. Some of the assailants were allegedly armed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

One of the victims told a local news channel that he along with others, including two elderly people, was offering Namaz inside the mosque when a group of young men barged inside raising slogans and threw them out from the shrine. He claimed that the assailants also beat up women from his community when they intervened.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Manbir Singh, said the FIR was registered on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and hurting religious sentiments, among other, under the Indian Penal Code and the investigation was on. Mr. Singh said three of the accused were named in the FIR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app