Mob attacks man’s house over interfaith marriage

Security personnel deployed in area to maintain peace

Security personnel have been deployed in south-east Delhi’s Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan after a mob allegedly attacked the house of a 22-year-old man for marrying a woman from another community, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when around 15-20 men entered the locality and created a ruckus, they said. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, an officer said.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, shared on a social media platform, the mob could be seen entering the lane and breaking pots, pelting stones, damaging vehicles and banging on the doors in an attempt to break it. Three to four people were injured in the incident.

The police said the woman’s family was against their relationship.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said: “The spot was visited by senior officers and it was revealed that Sumit and Khushi, both adults, of the same locality got married against the will of the woman’s parents. The mob comprised woman’s relatives and acquaintances.”

The residents of the locality, however, alleged that they feel unsafe as the accused men are still “roaming free”.

The couple got married on March 17 and a missing person report was filed by the woman’s family at Sunlight Colony police station on Saturday. When the couple was called to the police station, the woman said the wedding was conducted with her consent. Since the two were adults, they were sent back home, an officer said.

At the time of the incident, Sumit’s family was not present in the locality. The couple was in Ghaziabad. Sumit’s mother Rajni said the woman’s family has threatened them of dire consequences.

“My son married a Muslim girl. They [woman’s family] were against it. They abused us and said they will not allow us to stay here. We were called to the police station on Saturday. Khushi had even said she was happy with the marriage but after we returned from the police station, they created ruckus here. We are all scared,” she added.