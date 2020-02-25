Delhi

Mob attacks journalists

Reporter escapes unhurt in Khajuri Khas

A reporter was allegedly attacked by two persons while recording an incident in which the duo was abusing members of minority communities in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas.

One of the accused threw a helmet at the journalist working with The Hindu. Following this, he chanted “Jai Shri Ram”. The reporter managed to escape unhurt.

Many people from a community tried to stop her from recording the incident. Another reporter working with a news channel was also allegedly attacked while covering the protests.

