Mob attacks journalists covering story in N-E Delhi

NEW DELHI

12 August 2020 00:01 IST

Three journalists were allegedly attacked by a mob in north-east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon while covering a story. The matter has been reported to the police.

The journalists identified as Nabila, Shahid Tantray and Prabhjit Singh, reporters with Caravan magazine, were in Subhash Mohalla when the incident took place.

Late evening, Mr. Shahid confirmed the incident and said a police complaint was being lodged.

Hartosh Singh Bal, political editor of the magazine, said in a tweet: “This is to confirm that 3 of our reporters on assignment, working on stories on the anti-muslim violence in northeast delhi, were surrounded by a mob & manhandled (sic)”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said that an information was received about the incident after which officials reached the spot and rescued the reporters. They were then brought to the police station.

The DCP said that they have yet to receive any complaint.

A police officer privy to the matter said that the journalists were asking questions to people around a mosque, “which the people didn’t like and got annoyed” following which a scuffle took place.

There were seven-eight persons against the journalists, the officer said.