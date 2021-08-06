MLAs, MPs among 589 detained during protest

BJP running away from debate: IYC

The Indian Youth Congress organised a ‘Parliament Gherao’ protest to speak up against inflation, unemployment, agricultural laws and the Pegasus scandal, besides questioning why the BJP is running away from the debate on key issues but was passing the bills.

National president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas B.V., said that at least 89 hours of the monsoon session of Parliament have been wasted and that the general public has to bear the loss of this as the Opposition wants to discuss issues related to public concerns, but the government is obstructing it so as to avoid accountability.

No permission

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that it detained 589 persons including 28 women, two MPs and four MLAs during a protest carried out by the IYC.

The police said no permission was given to the organiser, Srinivas B.V. of the Youth Congress, to carry out any protest.

Police said the protesters started from Jantar Mantar Road and were detained near 6 Raisina.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said: “A total of 589 persons including 28 women, 2 MPs and 4 MLAs were detained during the protest carried out by Indian Youth Congress. No permission to carry out the protest march was given to the organiser.”

Among those detained include Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh and Lok Sabha MP Ramya Haridesh along with MLAs Ganesh Dogra from Rajasthan, Shafi Prambil from Kerala, Vipin Vankhede from Madhya Pradesh and Devender Yadav from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, according to the police.