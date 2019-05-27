‘MLAs and public have lost faith in Kejriwal’

Commenting on AAP MLA Alka Lamba’s recent tweet in which she said she would be leaving the party next year, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Sunday said that following the embarrassing defeat of AAP, the internal bickering within the party highlights the challenges to the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“He [Mr. Kejriwal] has fallen much below the expectations of both the public and his MLAs. He has lost confidence of both. The party MLAs are becoming critical of his leadership and his once blue-eyed MLA Alka Lamba’s recent tweets show the suffocation being felt by his flock of law makers,” Mr. Gupta said.

“My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you,” the Chandni Chowk MLA had said in a tweet.

Ms. Lamba had after the defeat of AAP in the Lok Sabha election sought accountability from Mr. Kejriwal on the crushing defeat of the party in Lok Sabha polls following which she was allegedly removed from the official WhatsApp group of the AAP MLAs.

“I am sometimes added to the group, sometimes removed. It would have been better if a meeting was held to introspect, look at the shortcomings and move ahead,” she said. Ms. Lamba had refused to campaign for the party and even refrained from participating in Mr. Kejriwal’s roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

“When the Chief Minister has no time for his MLAs, it can be well understood how much time he would have for the public,” Mr. Gupta added.

Mr. Gupta also said that Mr. Kejriwal had taken shelter under the umbrella of “falsehood and cunningness” during his campaign and had levelled baseless accusations against the BJP, saying it was trying to murder him. “Fed up with his dirty tricks, the people of Delhi have made up their mind to strongly retaliate in the forthcoming elections to the Assembly,” Mr. Gupta added.