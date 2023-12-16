MLALAD funds increased to ₹7 crore, Bharadwaj tells Assembly

December 16, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD) funds have been increased from ₹4 crore to ₹7 crore, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in the Assembly on Friday.

MLALAD funds are allotted to legislators to carry out development projects in their constituencies. The Delhi Assembly has a strength of 70 MLAs.

Responding to a question on the first day of the two-day winter session, Mr. Bharadwaj said MLALAD funds were increased from ₹4 crore to ₹10 crore in 2019-20.

Pandemic-induced cuts

The legislators continued getting the increased amount till 2020-21, when the fund was stopped due to the pandemic. He added that the funds, with a corpus of ₹4 crore each, are being disbursed again since 2021-22.

Mr. Bharadwaj clarified that the unspent amount from the MLALAD fund does not lapse and is allocated to the MLA in the next financial year.

Of the ₹280 crore allocated to the city’s MLAs in 2021-22, ₹57 crore remained unspent, as per data shared by the government. The unspent funds for 2022-23 amounted to ₹78 crore. In the current financial year, ₹197 crore is yet to be spent, data also showed.

A ruckus broke out in the Assembly House after BJP MLAs alleged that 203 homeless people had died of cold in the national capital in a month, from November 13 to December 13.

The Opposition legislators sought a discussion on the issue in the House and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issue a statement.

Marshalled out

Following the pandemonium, the BJP MLAs were marshalled out on the orders of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, following which the session was adjourned till Monday.

“The Speaker had been notified about the discussion on this matter [related to the deaths of homeless people]. He acknowledged the notice but was not willing to conduct an immediate discussion on this issue,” said Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

In response, Mr. Bharadwaj said between 300-350 bodies are recovered in the city every month, according to Delhi Police data, and that most of the deaths are attributed to road accidents and murders. He accused the Opposition MLAs of misleading the House and said they could face contempt proceedings.

He said the BJP-led Centre had demolished homes of thousands of slum-dwellers and rendered them homeless.