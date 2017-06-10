MLA tweets photo of overflowing drain

The Petitions Committee of the Delhi Assembly, which earlier this week began inspecting the progress made in desilting of drains, on Friday pulled up officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) over waterlogging caused by an overflowing drain on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) road.

The head of the panel Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted a photo of the overflowing drain and ensuing traffic chaos.

“PWD officers were pulled by Petition Committee for heavy traffic jams caused by overflowing drain on MB Road. Not acceptable (sic),” he said in a tweet.

The PWD has been given till June 15 to desilt all drains in its jurisdiction. Irked by the progress made by the PWD, the panel directed the agency to file a status report within one week.

Ground reality

Mr. Bharadwaj added that during the inspection on Friday, silt was also found in the drain on Guru Ravidas Marg towards Govindpuri area. “The ground reality was contrary to officers’ claim of desilting major drains,” the legislator said.

In another tweet, Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that the civic bodies had told the Lieutenant-Governor on Thursday that all drains had been desilted, but the reality was different. “Yesterday MCD declared 100% desilting in LG’s Meeting. Today in inspection, Petition Committee found main MCD drains jam packed with silt [sic],” Mr. Bharadwaj tweeted.