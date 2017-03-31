MLA lashes out at Kejriwal on Twitter

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Janakpuri took to Twitter on Thursday to lash out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a series of tweets, MLA Rajesh Rishi quoted couplets saying a regime nears its end if one relies on “sycophants”, tagging Mr. Kejriwal. Mr. Rishi, who later deleted the tweets, was not available for comments.

‘Everything is fine’

The party leadership, however, denied allegations of tiff with the MLA.

“Everything is fine with the party. Let us not fall into the trap of other political parties. They are doing everything to portray that the AAP is breaking down. We are a strong team, committed to working for the people,” a party spokesperson told The Hindu.

Seeds of discontent

Party sources indicated that ticket distribution for the upcoming municipal polls has upset several of the party’s MLAs.

AAP’s Bawana MLA had quit the party early this week to join the BJP. He had criticised the party for an “undemocratic set-up and for not fulfilling its promises to the voters”. He was also learnt to have been upset with the party over ticket distribution. Mr. Rishi was in news last month, after his brother was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.