MLA assaulted during inspection in Timarpur

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Pankaj Pushkar was allegedly assaulted in Timarpur on Saturday morning while inspecting irregularities in ration shops in the area.

He was there along with AAP Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain.

In a video of the incident, the MLA can be seen being pushed multiple times by a woman following heated arguments. He was also seen surrounded by a crowd.

Earlier attack

“I was attacked around 30 days before this incident when I was trying to expose the ration shop mafia in the area that cheats the government. Then also I had filed a police complaint but nothing has happened,” Mr. Pushkar said, adding that he has filed a complaint regarding Saturday’s incident.

DCP (North) Nupur Prasad said based on the complaint, a non-cognizable report has been registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. She added that further probe is under way.

The MLA said there is a mafia operating in the area which controls the ration shops. “About 50% of grains meant for the public are being siphoned off,” he said.

He added that though these shops are supposed to sell wheat at ₹2 per kg but they sell it at ₹10, which is against the rules.

“I don’t think the police will take any action against them,” he said. The MLA added that the government will take action against these ration shops.