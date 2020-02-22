DelhiNew Delhi 22 February 2020 10:40 IST
Misty morning in Delhi
Updated: 22 February 2020 10:41 IST
Minimum temperature settled at 13 degrees Celsius
It was a misty morning in Delhi on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 13 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.
Relative humidity was 93 per cent at 8.30 a.m., a Meteorological Department official said. The weatherman has predicted a clear day ahead.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, the official said.
